Martin Lawrence, Snoop Dogg to Co-Star in Political Drama ‘Game’ From Jerry Bruckheimer
Lawrence and Snoop co-wrote the script with Patrick Aison
Tim Baysinger | August 27, 2020 @ 9:32 AM
Last Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 10:18 AM
Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg will headline a political drama, “Game,” from Jerry Bruckheimer.
The two co-wrote the script for the project with Patrick Aison, which is set up at CBS TV Studios and will be taken out to market shortly. “Game” revolves around lifelong best friends Bobby (Lawrence) and Dice (Snoop Dogg), who are running a high stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington D.C.
Aison, Lawrence and Snoop Dogg executive produce with Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed and Snoop Dogg’s producing partner Ted Chung. Sean Lampkin and James Oh are producers.
“Game” would mark Lawrence’s fourth collaboration with Bruckheimer, which most notably includes the “Bad Boys” franchise. Lawrence and Snoop Dogg most recently appeared together on screen in the comedy “The Beach Bum.”
Snoop Dogg currently stars on “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” which he co-hosts with Martha Stewart. It has aired for three seasons on VH1. Snoop also had a guest voice role on the Netflix animated comedy series “F Is For Family.”
