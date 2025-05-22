Martina McBride Urges Congress to Protect Artists From ‘Terrifying’ AI Tech, Says Deepfakes Are a ‘Betrayal’

Martina McBride urged Congress to support the NO FAKES Act to help protect artists from certain AI advancements on Wednesday.

The country music star testified on Capitol Hill, saying that AI deepfakes were “just terrifying” and asking for help defending musicians, actors and other artists from becoming victims to the latest tech.

“AI technology is amazing and can be used for so many wonderful purposes,” McBride said. “But like all great technologies, it can also be abused, in this case by stealing people’s voices and likenesses to scare and defraud families, manipulate the images of young girls in ways that are shocking to say the least, impersonate government officials or make phony recordings posing as artists like me.”

She added: “I’m pleading with you to give me the tools to stop that kind of betrayal. [The NO FAKES Act could] set America on the right course to develop the world’s best AI while preserving the sacred qualities that make our country so special: authenticity, integrity, humanity and our endlessly inspiring spirit … I urge you to pass this bill now.”

The NO FAKES Act seeks to provide federal protections for artists’ voice, likeness and image being used in AI-generated deepfakes. It also looks to hold platforms that knowingly feature these deepfakes liable. The act also plans to create a federal right of publicity that does not expire at death but rather continues under a person’s heir for no more than 70 years following death.

“It provides a remedy to victims of invasive harms that go beyond the intimate images addressed by that legislation, protecting artists like Martina from non-consensual deepfakes and voice clones that breach the trust she has built with millions of fans,” Mitch Glazier, CEO of Recording Industry Association of America, also said in hearing testimony. “[It] empowers individuals to have unlawful deepfakes removed as soon as a platform is able without requiring anyone to hire lawyers or go to court.”

The testimony in support of the NO FAKES Act comes on the heels of the Human Artistry Campaign’s open letter advocating for responsible AI use that was signed by over 400 entertainers back in March. Among the names were LeAnn Rimes, Bette Midler, Missy Elliott, Scarlett Johansson and Sean Astin.