Sense of Self

This year, the visual and performance artist Martine Gutierrez took to the small screen in comedian Julio Torres’ HBO series Fantasmas. As Torres puts it: “Her art practice is in conversation with the self, having control over that presentation, what to hide and what to reveal.” In this exclusive series of self portraits, Gutierrez leaves just enough to the imagination
Martine by Martine Gutierrez
Credits
Fashion and creative director: Michaela Dosamantes.
Fashion editor: Pascal Mihr.
Market editor: Dan Victoria Gleason.
Fashion assistant: Katey Kabu-Kubi.
Martine Gutierrez
Martine Gutierrez is a transdisciplinary artist whose work explores identity and subverts pop-cultural tropes.