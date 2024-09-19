Sense of Self

This year, the visual and performance artist Martine Gutierrez took to the small screen in comedian Julio Torres’ HBO series Fantasmas. As Torres puts it: “Her art practice is in conversation with the self, having control over that presentation, what to hide and what to reveal.” In this exclusive series of self portraits, Gutierrez leaves just enough to the imagination

Martine by Martine Gutierrez
Martine wears
shoes by Prada.
Martine wears shoes
by Rene Caovilla.
Martine wears boots
by Louis Vuitton.
Martine wears scarf, bag
and shoesby Hermès.
Martine wears sunglasses by Chanel
and shoes by Roger Vivier.
Martine wears shoes
by Jimmy Choo.
Left: Martine wears top (on head) by JW Anderson and shoes by Chanel
Right: Martine wears headphones by Montblanc and shoes by Eckhaus Latta
Martine wears bag by Puppets and Puppets
and shoes by Larroudé
Martine wears boots
by LRS

Credits

Fashion and creative director: Michaela Dosamantes.
Fashion editor: Pascal Mihr.
Market editor: Dan Victoria Gleason.
Fashion assistant: Katey Kabu-Kubi.

 

Martine Gutierrez by Mike Paré

Martine Gutierrez

Martine Gutierrez is a transdisciplinary artist whose work explores identity and subverts pop-cultural tropes. 