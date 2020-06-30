Marv Albert to Skip NBA’s Orlando Restart Due to Florida Coronavirus Surge

The 79-year old TNT broadcaster is in the age group most at-risk for serious complications from COVID-19

June 30, 2020

Getty Images

TNT will not have its lead broadcaster when the NBA resumes its season next month in Orlando.

Marv Albert, who is 79, will not be part of the network’s coverage over concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which has roared back to life in recent weeks, particularly in Florida. Albert told The New York Post, “I had second thoughts.” Turner also confirmed to TheWrap that Albert will not be going down to Orlando.

Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle or Brian Anderson will likely take over Albert’s spot in the network’s top broadcast team.

Also Read: NBA Sets TV Schedule for Season Restart at Disney World

The NBA is set to resume its season on July 30 in a bubble environment at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus, upping the state’s total past 150,000.

TNT will have 18 “Seeding Games” and air double-headers on Tuesday, and triple-headers on Thursday. That includes the league’s “Reopening Night” on July 30. The early game will feature star rookie Zion Williamson leading the New Orleans Pelicans against the Utah Jazz — it was Jazz player Rudy Gobert’s positive test in March that led the NBA suspending its season — while the back end of the doubleheader will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against its inner city rival Clippers.

Each of the 22 teams that are part of the NBA’s restart will play eight games to determine playoff seeding.

