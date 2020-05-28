‘Agents of SHIELD’ Final Season Premiere Ratings Illustrate Why Marvel Show Is Ending

Wednesday’s primetime TV ratings were rough, even with a new series (“Game On!”) debuting on CBS and the final season premiere of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” on ABC.

There were lots of ties on the evening, and a whole bunch of low Nielsen numbers.

NBC, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Fox was fourth with 1.9 million.

NBC aired all “One Chicago” reruns last night.

For ABC, following movie “Thor: The Dark World,” “SHIELD” at 10 managed a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

For Fox, after a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 had a 0.6/3 and 2.1 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.5 million.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 drew a 0.6/4 and 4.5 million viewers. Reruns followed.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 853,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 572,000. “The 100” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 804,000 viewers. A repeat followed.