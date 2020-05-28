‘Agents of SHIELD’ Final Season Premiere Ratings Illustrate Why Marvel Show Is Ending

CBS’ unimpressive “Game On!” debut does enough to win at 8 p.m.

| May 28, 2020 @ 8:31 AM Last Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 8:37 AM
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

ABC

Wednesday’s primetime TV ratings were rough, even with a new series (“Game On!”) debuting on CBS and the final season premiere of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” on ABC.

There were lots of ties on the evening, and a whole bunch of low Nielsen numbers.

NBC, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Fox was fourth with 1.9 million.

Also Read: How 'Agents of SHIELD' Survived 7 Seasons as the 'Black Sheep' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

NBC aired all “One Chicago” reruns last night.

For ABC, following movie “Thor: The Dark World,” “SHIELD” at 10 managed a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

For Fox, after a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 had a 0.6/3 and 2.1 million viewers.

Also Read: 'Agents of SHIELD' Stars on Time-Hopping Through the MCU in Final Season

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.5 million.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 drew a 0.6/4 and 4.5 million viewers. Reruns followed.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 853,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 572,000. “The 100” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 804,000 viewers. A repeat followed.

Somehow these aren’t ALL canceled

There are two nights left to count until the 2019-2020 television season is in the books and, as usual, some shows had a better year than others. This time around, broadcast's lowest-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49, which is the demographic beloved by advertisers, was the Melissa McCarthy-hosted kids' talent show "Little Big Shots," with several series tying for second-to-last place. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see this season's 22 lowest-rated broadcast TV shows rank by their "most current" Nielsen ratings, which include a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. For the purposes of this story, we elected not to count shows on The CW and newsmagazines like "20/20," "48 Hours" and "Dateline," which would have gobbled up several slots. The list goes highest-rated to lowest-rated -- and yes, there are ties. You can find TheWrap's rankings of this season's highest-rated shows here.

