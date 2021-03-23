"Black Widow" (July 9 in theaters and on Disney+) •
The movie that was supposed to kick-start the MCU's Phase 4 is the first film that will finally
hit theaters this year, though now it's getting a simultaneous release (for those who want to pay extra) on Disney+. Scarlett Johansson returns one last time as Natasha Romanoff in a film that is set between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." She teams up with her Russian family from the Black Widow program, including Red Guardian (David Harbour), a Russian version of Captain America, to battle the Taskmaster. •
How it could affect the MCU:
While we think this will mostly be a send-off for Romanoff -- it's set between two previous movies and we already know the eventual fate of her character -- we'll probably learn some new things about the Black Widow program we didn't know before. However, given that Florence Pugh's Yelena is set to show up in "Hawkeye," this film will likely set her up to be the new Black Widow.
