Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige is being chided for his comments about Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s practical directing work.

While Feige had nothing but praise for Zhao’s work with Marvel and throughout the industry, his comments made some people question Wednesday if he’d been spending a little too much time in front of green screens.

Speaking about Zhao’s work on “Eternals” in a recent interview with Variety, Feige said he was amazed that Zhao spent time “really fighting for practical locations” while working on the film which comes out this November.

While showing Disney executives a sample cut of Zhao’s footage, Feige said he “had to keep saying, ‘This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all!'”

“Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside — really impressive stuff,” Feige added.

Feige said after watching Zhao’s Oscar-winning film “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand, he realized similarities in her style of directing and shooting. “Oh! That is not just what she wanted to bring to Marvel; this is a signature style,” Feige said he thought at the time.

Of course, people were quick to point out that even though Marvel movies rely on a huge amount of visual effects and CGI, that doesn’t mean people can’t still capture jaw-dropping footage just by, you know, going outside and filming, the old-fashioned way. Twitter users and film buffs were fast to jab Feige for forgetting that there are other ways to make movies outside the Marvel machine.

“Someone buy Kevin Feige a calendar of waterfalls and shit and just watch his head explode,” Slate editor Sam Adams wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Check out some more reactions to Feige’s comments below.

Feige's full quote is incredible. Someone rediscovering that cameras can capture the beauty of earth. pic.twitter.com/v14NPa7Xr1 — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) April 28, 2021

mastermind behind most successful media empire of all time goes outside, has revelation https://t.co/w67YUhK0Kl — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) April 28, 2021

I love me a marvel movie. I truly do. But has anyone seen Kevin Feige outside in the last 10 years. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) April 28, 2021

someone buy Kevin Feige a calendar of waterfalls and shit and just watch his head explode https://t.co/C2NyAqBR6L — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) April 28, 2021

Kevin Feige isn't even the most worrying person in this scenario. He's in a board room with other powerful unnamed decision makers where he has to be the one to "keep saying, "This is all in the camera! No VFX!" — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) April 28, 2021

Kevin Feige was the guy in the theater in France in 1895 who freaked out when the train came right at him https://t.co/UqDDC332EC — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) April 28, 2021

Kevin Feige smashing through the aisles to the exit, terrified, unable to believe his eyes pic.twitter.com/mbuuZgFaaR — Phil Drinkwater (@PhillyDinkers) April 28, 2021

mist just … hangs in the air? above the water? near a cliff?? and you don't need bids from eleven FX shops? — Dan Kois (@dankois) April 28, 2021

[Kevin Feige at the park] Those birds look incredibly realistic — Dan Kois (@dankois) April 28, 2021

CHLOE ZHAO: what if we have actual human beings acting in the same room together

KEVIN FEIGE: goddamn that’s crazy do other studios know about this — Emperor Norton (@ashleynaftule) April 28, 2021

kevin feige touches real grass for the first time, remarks: “really impressive stuff” https://t.co/UwY6O4kUcQ — emma is tired (@msmegalodon) April 28, 2021