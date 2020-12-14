Marvel Series ‘Helstrom’ Canceled by Hulu After 1 Season

Hulu is now out of live-action Marvel series, canceling “Helstrom” after just one season.
The cancelation now leaves the upcoming animated series “M.O.D.O.K.” with Patton Oswalt as the last pre-Kevin Feige Marvel TV series.
“Helstrom” is based on the Marvel comic “Hellstrom,” which centered on Damion Helstrom, aka the Son of Satan. In Hulu’s version, Daimon and Ana (who goes by Satana in the comic) Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.
“Homeland” alum Elizabeth Marvel starred as their mother, Victoria, who has been institutionalized for the last 20 years. The series also stars Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl and Alain Uy.
“Helstrom” was ordered to series last year along with “Ghost Rider,” which was set to see Gabriel Luna reprise his role from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” However, the series was shelved following creative differences and a larger corporate shift. In October of 2019, Marvel TV was moved under Marvel Studios and Feige, who was named chief creative officer across all of Marvel. Since then, Jeph Loeb stepped down as head of Marvel TV and all future development was shuttered.
Since then, Marvel Studios has taken over the TV development and with last week’s addition of “Secret Invasion,” “Armor Wars” and “Ironheart,” now has 11 series total that stream on Disney+. The first, “WandaVision,” debuts next month.
