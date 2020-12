Marvel is bringing three more series to Disney+: “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart” and “Armor Wars.”

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will return in “Secret Invasion” while Don Cheadle is back in “Armor Wars.” Dominique Thorne will star in “Ironheart,” which focuses on Riri Williams, a young Black woman who takes over the mantle of Iron Man.

The announcements were made Thursday as part of Disney’s investor day.

More to come…