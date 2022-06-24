We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Marvel Studios Will Return to Hall H for Comic-Con 2022

Marvel’s appearance at D23 later this summer makes us ask what they’ll bring to Comic-Con

| June 24, 2022 @ 4:36 PM
Marvel Studios Logo

Marvel Studios

Given the still ongoing pandemic, not to mention events held by Parent company later this summer, it wasn’t clear whether or not Marvel Studios will be giving a presentation at Comic-Con 2022 — until now of course. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed on Friday that the studio will be returning to Hall H for the final panel on Saturday, July 23.

The news came today during the virtual press junket for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Of course, the question is what, precisely, Marvel will reveal in Hall H. The event happens 2 weeks after “Thor: Love and Thunder” hits theaters, but upcoming Marvel movies include: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (Nov. 11, 2022); “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Feb. 17, 2023); “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” (May 5, 2023); and “The Marvels,” scheduled for July 28, 2023.

9 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week (Video)
Also Read:
9 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week (Video)

Upcoming TV shows include “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” (Aug. 17), the upcoming, still-untitled Marvel Halloween special, and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”

And of course, Marvel will also be making an appearance at D23 2022, scheduled for Sept. 7-10. Likely, Marvel will save most of the big announcements for the parent company’s big to-do. Though there’s always the possibility of an announcement blitz similar to 2019, especially considering there hasn’t really been a proper Comic-Con — there was a smaller, stripped down version last November and of course the virtual edition in 2020 and 2021 — since then.

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP