Production on Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Shang-Chi” has been temporarily suspended out of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

A representative for the studio tells TheWrap the suspension will apply only to the first unit and last for a week as director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tested for covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and is self-isolating due to “additional caution” for the safety of his recently-born child.

“As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today,” the studio said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.”

“This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this,” the statement continued.

Marvel and parent company Disney did not disclose the reason Destin decided to get tested, but “Shang-Chi” will film in Australia, where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are currently in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Starring Simu Liu in the title role, the film focuses on Marvel’s Shang-half-Chinese, half-American martial arts superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is an extraordinary master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku and jian.

The film also stars Awkwafina in an unannounced role, and Tony Leung as Marvel villain The Mandarin.