Marvel Taps Yassir Lester as Head Writer for Don Cheadle-Led ‘Armor Wars’

Yassir Lester will be the head writer for Marvel Studios’ “Armor Wars,” an individual with knowledge of the series told TheWrap. The series is one of many Marvel is producing for Disney+.

The series stars Don Cheadle reprising his role as James Rhodes aka War Machine. Lester was a writer and co-star on Showtime’s “Black Monday,” which also starred Cheadle. Lester has also written for series including “Girls” and “The Carmichael Show.”

“Armor Wars” will center on “Tony Stark’s worst nightmare” when his technology falls into the wrong hands. Cheadle last appeared in a cameo role in Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

“Armor Wars” is one of two upcoming MCU-set TV series that focuses on Tony Stark’s legacy. The other one, “Ironheart,” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a young Black woman who develops her own Iron Man-like suit. Throne will first appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” before starring in her own series.

“Armor Wars” and “Ironheart” are part of an expansive list of Marvel Studios’ produced TV series. So far, “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” have all aired, with “Loki” getting a second season. The animated “What If…” is currently airing, and will be followed by “Hawkeye” with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in November.

Other future series include “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight” and “Secret Invasion,” which stars the returning Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.