One day before Friday’s Season 4 premiere of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon announced its most awarded Prime Video series has been greenlit for a fifth and final season. Production for the final season is currently underway in New York City.

The series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s New York City housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy. In its first three seasons, the series has racked up 54 Emmy nominations and 20 wins.



“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement shared with TheWrap.

She added, “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Season 4 premieres on Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 18 with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

Brosnahan has swept all the major television awards since taking on the role, earning a Primetime Emmy, two Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Critics Choice Awards and dozens of nominations.

Tony Shalhoub has also won one Emmy for his role as Abe Weissman and been nominated three times, while Alex Borstein has two Emmy wins under her belt. Guest stars Luke Kirby and Jane Lynch have also picked up Emmys.

In 2018, Sherman-Palladino made Emmy history for being the first woman to win both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing in the same year.

The series has also earned five Critics Choice Awards, two Producers Guild Awards, a Writers Guild Award, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and a Peabody Award.