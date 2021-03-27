Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion and Bill Hader will guest star in the upcoming series, “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” Hulu revealed on Saturday at WonderCon@Home.

The stop-motion adult animated series, which will premiere all 10 of its episodes on May 21, will feature Hamm voicing Iron Man, Goldberg as Poundcakes, Fillion as Wonder Man and Hader as Angar the Screamer and The Leader.

The series co-created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt follows the supervillain M.O.D.O.K. — short for the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing and voiced by Oswalt — who Marvel describes as “an egomaniacal Super Villain with a really big head and a really little body, [that] struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.”

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1967, M.O.D.O.K. finds he has run his evil organization into the ground and is, of all things, bankrupt and ousted as the organization’s leader.

Other stars previously attached to “M.O.D.O.K.” include Melissa Fumero (voicing a character named Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also executive produce, alongside Blum and Oswalt.

Take a look at the trailer here.