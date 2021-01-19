Ginger Gonzaga has joined Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk” in a main role, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Gonzaga will portray the best friend of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk on the Disney+ series. In the comics, Walters is close friends with Pasty Walker, who has been played by Rachael Taylor on Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” (though produced by Marvel Television rather than Marvel Studios, it supposedly exists inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe). That means that Gonzaga is likely playing a different character.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Also Read: Ethan Hawke to Play Villain in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

“She-Hulk” is being led by “Rick and Morty” alum Jessica Gao. Walters develops her own unique Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Ruffalo will reprise his role, as will Tim Roth, who starred as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.”

Gonzaga recurred on Showtime’s “Kidding” and “I’m Dying Up Here,” and was a series regular on ABC’s short-lived “Mixology.”

“She-Hulk” is among 11 different series that Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+ over the next few years. The first, “WandaVision,” debuted last Friday. That will be followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March and “Loki” in May. Three more series — the animated “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye” — will also premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Those series will be followed by “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart” and “Armor Wars.”

Gonzga’s casting was first reported by Deadline.