Go Pro Today

Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Adds Ginger Gonzaga to Star Opposite Tatiana Maslany

She joins a cast that also includes MCU actors Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth

| January 19, 2021 @ 4:32 PM Last Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 4:35 PM

Getty Images

Ginger Gonzaga has joined Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk” in a main role, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Gonzaga will portray the best friend of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk on the Disney+ series. In the comics, Walters is close friends with Pasty Walker, who has been played by Rachael Taylor on Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” (though produced by Marvel Television rather than Marvel Studios, it supposedly exists inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe). That means that Gonzaga is likely playing a different character.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Also Read: Ethan Hawke to Play Villain in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

“She-Hulk” is being led by “Rick and Morty” alum Jessica Gao. Walters develops her own unique Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Ruffalo will reprise his role, as will Tim Roth, who starred as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.”

Gonzaga recurred on Showtime’s “Kidding” and “I’m Dying Up Here,” and was a series regular on ABC’s short-lived “Mixology.”

“She-Hulk” is among 11 different series that Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+ over the next few years. The first, “WandaVision,” debuted last Friday. That will be followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March and “Loki” in May. Three more series — the animated “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye” — will also premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Those series will be followed by “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart” and “Armor Wars.”

Gonzga’s casting was first reported by Deadline.

All 10 Marvel Films and TV Shows Coming in 2021 - And How They Could Affect the MCU (Photos)

  • Marvel TV Films 2021
  • wandavision
  • falcon and winter soldier
  • Loki Disney+
  • black widow
  • Shang-Chi Logo
  • What If Logo
  • Ms Marvel Logo Disney Plus Marvel Studios
  • Angelina Jolie Salma Hayek Eternals
  • Hawkeye Logo
  • Spider-Man Far From Home Zendaya
1 of 11

The MCU finally returned after 18 months with “WandaVision”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe finally returned Friday with the premiere of "WandaVision," its first series for Disney+. The hugely popular franchise took an unexpected 18-month hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down both production and movie theaters, causing Marvel Studios to delay its films and Disney+ TV series all the way out of 2020.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe took an unexpected 18-month hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down both production and movie theaters, causing Marvel Studios to delay its films and Disney+ TV series all the way out of 2020. But finally, this month will see the return of the MCU in what figures to be the biggest year ever for Marvel Studios.
Below, here is a rundown of all the films and TV shows (the first under the Marvel Studios banner) that will stream or (hopefully) hit theaters this year, and how we think they could affect the larger MCU.

View In Gallery

Related Content