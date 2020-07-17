Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Premiere Date Delayed at Disney+

First streaming MCU series will miss its planned August bow over pandemic-forced production shutdowns

| July 17, 2020 @ 8:26 AM
Falcon And The Winter Soldier logo

Marvel Studios

The first Marvel Studios on Disney+ will come a bit later than anticipated. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” will not make its August premiere date due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Disney never officially announced a delay, the show was left off Disney+’s August schedule on Thursday. An individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap the show had been pushed back. The Marvel Studios series was forced its paused its location shooting in Prague back in March as filming around the globe halted amid the pandemic.

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in the series, said in April they were roughly 2-3 weeks away from completing filming before the shutdown. The series’ Disney+ page lists a “Fall 2020” premiere. Disney+’s second Marvel Studio series, “WandaVision,” still lists a December 2020 premiere. “Loki” and “Hawkeye” are expected to debut in 2021, with further MCU series like “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk” further down the line.

Also Read: Anthony Mackie Says It's 'More Racist' That 'Black Panther' Is Only Marvel Movie With Black Crew

Marvel Studios had to delay its entire Phase 4 film slate, with “Black Widow” moved from May until November at the earliest. That caused a domino effect on the subsequent movies like “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” and “The Eternals.”

Here’s the show’s updated logline from Disney+:

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.

Along with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, “Falcon and Winter Soldier” will also bring back Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, with Wyatt Russell joining as John Walker.

All 58 Theatrically Released Marvel Movies Ranked

  • all the marvel movies ranked avengers endgame
  • fantastic four rise of the silver surfer
  • xmen origins wolverine
  • elektra
  • xmen the last stand
  • Fantastic Four
  • daredevil
  • fantastic four 2005
  • the punisher
  • spider man 3
  • howard the duck
  • the punisher dolph
  • ghost rider
  • amazing spider man
  • xmen
  • the incredible hulk
  • thor
  • amazing spider man 2
  • blade trinity
  • x2
  • spider man
  • x-men-apocalypse-trailer
  • "The Avengers"
  • blade
  • ghost rider spirit of vengeance
  • bade 2
  • Big Hero 6
  • captain marvel every marvel movie ranked
  • guardians of the galaxy vol 2 drax dave bautista super bowl trailer marvel disney
  • iron man
  • Avengers Endgame
  • hulk
  • the wolverine
  • punisher war zone
  • does venom have a post-credits scene tom hardy michelle williams
  • iron man 2
  • Deadpool
  • does x-men dark phoenix have a post-credits scene
  • Spider-Man Far From Home
  • xmen first class
  • Spider-Man Homecoming mj mary jane
  • deadpool 2 crotch shot 2
  • ant-man and the wasp evangeline lilly tiny
  • doctor strange skyscraper
  • spider man 2
  • Valkyrie Thor Ragnarok music fan edit lgbtq marvel movie
  • Captain America Civil War
  • avengers infinity war wakanda reaction video national superhero day
  • Black Panther Michael B. Jordan killmonger
  • spider-man into the spider-verse every marvel movie ranked
  • x-men wolverine logan timeline
1 of 59

Decades of big screen Marvel adaptations demand a long, ranked list. This is that list

This article used to say something like, "It's always a good time to rank all the Marvel movies!" And, well, I guess that means it's an extra good time right now since there's nothing much to do during the coronavirus lockdown, which have resumed this week here in California. In any case, it's also always a good time to argue about which Marvel movies are best and worst, so let's do that.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE