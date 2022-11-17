Fifth Season Hires Blumhouse’s Mary Lisio as EVP of Non-Scripted, Development and Production

Film and TV studio Fifth Season, formerly known as Endeavor Content, has tapped Mary Lisio as Executive Vice President, Non-Scripted Development and Production, TheWrap has learned.

Lisio will be responsible for producing a lineup of original unscripted content for the studio for linear broadcast, streaming and theatrical distribution. Lisio will also work alongside Fifth Season’s Kevin Iwashina, who oversees the studio’s documentary investment and sales strategies.

Co-CEOs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice described Lisio as an “exceptional producer.”

“Her deep experience and great taste make her the perfect person to build our non-scripted and documentary development & production business,” said Taylor and Rice.

Some of Fifth Season’s slate of documentary and non-scripted content includes, “Omnivore,” a documentary set to debut on Apple TV+; a feature documentary titled “2nd Chance”; a Lena Waithe and Debra Martin-produced project about longtime actress and social advocate Mary Tyler Moore titled “Being Mary Tyler Moore”; and a Sean Penn-produced feature documentary about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lisio said in a statement that she and Fifth Season share a passion for creating meaningful content.

“I’m thrilled to join this extraordinary and visionary group of people at FIFTH SEASON,” said Lisio. “The culture of Fifth Season is just what I have been looking for – inclusive, collaborative and most of all, respectful. Thank you to Graham and Chris for this tremendous opportunity.”

Lisio previously served as Executive Vice President of Alternative and Non-scripted Programming for Blumhouse Television.