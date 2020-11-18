Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix series “Colin in Black & White” has added Nick Offerman and Mary Louise-Parker as the former NFL quarterback-turned-civil rights activist’s adoptive parents.

The two will play Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, who must navigate what it means to raise a Black child in a predominantly white family and community. Kaepernick grew up in Turlock, California.

Offerman and Louise-Parker join “The Get Down” actor Jaden Michael, who plays Kaepernick.

Also Read: Ava DuVernay's 'Colin in Black & White' Series Finds Its Colin Kaepernick

Created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, the six-episode series will “provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family,” according to the streamer. “It will follow his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.”

Kaepernick will serve as narrator on the series with DuVernay set to direct the first episode. DuVernay’s “When They See Us” collaborator Michael Starrbury writes and serves as executive producer.

In 2016, Kaepernick drew national attention beyond the realm of professional football when he began kneeling during the national anthem ahead of NFL games in protest of racial injustice in America. In the years since, Kaepernick has seen some crossover success in Hollywood, recently inking a first-look deal with Disney for scripted and unscripted projects including a docuseries about his career and activism.

“Colin in Black & White” was conceived by Kaepernick and DuVernay in 2019.