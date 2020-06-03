Mary Pat Gleason, ‘Mom’ and ‘A Cinderella Story’ Actress, Dies at 70

“Mom” and “A Cinderella Story” actress Mary Pat Gleason has died. She was 70 years old.

“The overwhelming love and response from the community today reminds us of just how much she was loved,” a representative for Gleason said in a statement to TheWrap Wednesday. “She will be missed.”

A prolific character actress, Gleason had more than 100 television credits to her name at the time of her passing. Her most recent small-screen roles include CBS’ “Mom” and “Life in Pieces,” NBC’s “The Blacklist” and “Will & Grace,” College Humor’s “WTF 101,” ABC’s “American Housewife” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

On the film side, Gleason was best known for her parts in “Intolerable Cruelty,” “The Crucible” and “A Cinderella Story.”

