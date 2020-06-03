Mary Pat Gleason, ‘Mom’ and ‘A Cinderella Story’ Actress, Dies at 70

Gleason had more than 100 television credits

| June 3, 2020 @ 2:33 PM Last Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 2:52 PM
Mary Pat Gleason

Courtesy of Justice & Ponder

“Mom” and “A Cinderella Story” actress Mary Pat Gleason has died. She was 70 years old.

“The overwhelming love and response from the community today reminds us of just how much she was loved,” a representative for Gleason said in a statement to TheWrap Wednesday. “She will be missed.”

A prolific character actress, Gleason had more than 100 television credits to her name at the time of her passing. Her most recent small-screen roles include CBS’ “Mom” and “Life in Pieces,” NBC’s “The Blacklist” and “Will & Grace,” College Humor’s “WTF 101,” ABC’s “American Housewife” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

On the film side, Gleason was best known for her parts in “Intolerable Cruelty,” “The Crucible” and “A Cinderella Story.”

More to come…

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 38

Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE