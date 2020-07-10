Billy Eichner is filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this week, and on Thursday night’s episode, and he had a lot of Trump jokes up his sleeve. But first, he had to get one thing out of the way.

“Hello and welcome to “‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.'” I’m not Jimmy Kimmel and this is not live,” Eichner said in his signature deadpan voice.

The “Billy On the Street” star then shared a rundown of the week’s news, including the much-discussed, recently-released book “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump.

“You may have heard Donald trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is releasing a tell-all book about the president, which is already selling very well,” Eichner said.

“And she just announced she’s working on a series of children’s books about the president, including ‘Horton Withdraws from W.H.O.,’ ‘The Taking Tree,’ ‘Cloudy with a Chance of White Supremacy,’ and ‘Goodnight Mooch'” — “Mooch” being the nickname of Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director who has now become a Trump critic.

The titles were accompanied by mock-ups of what those classic book covers would look like if Trump were in them.

Take a gander at the book covers the video above.

As you may or may not know, Kimmel is taking two months off from his show, but the show isn’t going on hiatus — ABC is bringing in guest hosts in Kimmel’s stead. Anthony Anderson ran the show on Monday and Tuesday, and Billy Eichner is taking over for the rest of the week.