Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump and the author of the bestseller “Too Much and Never Enough,” said the “likeliest scenario” for her uncle’s exit from the White House is a rally announcing his 2024 presidential run — at the same time as Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“So far the likeliest scenario I’ve heard is that he’s gonna counterprogram the inauguration, maybe with a rally announcing his 2024 candidacy, which is a complete joke, or something like that,” Mary Trump told Vanity Fair. “I mean, he’s already checked out. Two thousand people are dying every day, and he’s playing golf. I think he’s much more focused on what he can get in the next 50 days, what kinds of deals he can make.”

On Saturday, the Daily Beast reported that Trump has already discussed the possibility of launching his 2024 campaign during Biden’s inauguration — a move intended to disrupt the Democrat’s upcoming presidency and to win Republicans’ support. (Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)

Here's Why Four Seasons Total Landscaping Was Picked for Trump Campaign Press Conference

But Trump’s post-presidency life will also be embroiled in legal troubles, his niece noted in her Vanity Fair interview.

“As soon as Biden is inaugurated, Donald loses a huge amount of relevance, and therefore so do his children. I don’t think they quite understand how badly damaged that brand is,” Mary Trump said. “Donald isn’t just looking at lawsuits from me and E. Jean Carroll and other people. He’s also looking at serious exposure from banking institutions, which no longer have to protect him. And then of course there’s the legal exposure. He is, and his children are, looking at potentially very serious charges — tax fraud, money laundering and what have you.”

She added, “They’re gonna have their hands full.”