‘The Masked Dancer': Here Are the Leading Guesses for Identities of Season 1 Contestants

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for last night’s “The Masked Dancer.”)
We’re two episodes into the first season of Fox’s “The Masked Dancer,” a spinoff of the smash-hit competition “The Masked Singer,” which puts the disguised celebrity contestants’ moves center stage, rather than their voices.
Following Wednesday’s episode, we have now seen performances from all 10 masked stars competing on Season 1, and the un-maskings of two eliminated performers: Group A’s Disco Ball (who turned out to be Ice-T) and Group B’s Ice Cube (revealed to be Bill Nye).
But who are the famous people still left to be unveiled? Here TheWrap has rounded up the guesses thrown out by “Masked Dancer” judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale for the identities of the remaining eight Season 1 contestants.
And while you’re reading over these possible answers, keep in mind this bit of info from Fox: Between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”
Contestant: Hammerhead
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Carrot Top, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Joe Jonas, Zac Efron
Contestant: Tulip
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris
Contestant: Cricket
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carrey, Ian Ziering, Ashton Kutcher
Contestant: Exotic Bird
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Marianne Jones, Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Williams
Contestant: Sloth
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo
Contestant: Zebra
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Kevin Richardson
Contestant: Cotton Candy
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Jenna Dewan, P!nk, Julianne Hough
Contestant: Moth
Judges’ Leading Guesses: Megyn Kelly, Monica Lewinsky, Marla Maples
We still have several weeks to go before the curtain closes on “The Masked Dancer’s” first season, so more (and better) guesses are still to come.
“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.