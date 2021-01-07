‘The Masked Dancer': Here Are the Leading Guesses for Identities of Season 1 Contestants

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for last night’s “The Masked Dancer.”)

We’re two episodes into the first season of Fox’s “The Masked Dancer,” a spinoff of the smash-hit competition “The Masked Singer,” which puts the disguised celebrity contestants’ moves center stage, rather than their voices.

Following Wednesday’s episode, we have now seen performances from all 10 masked stars competing on Season 1, and the un-maskings of two eliminated performers: Group A’s Disco Ball (who turned out to be Ice-T) and Group B’s Ice Cube (revealed to be Bill Nye).

But who are the famous people still left to be unveiled? Here TheWrap has rounded up the guesses thrown out by “Masked Dancer” judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale for the identities of the remaining eight Season 1 contestants.

Also Read: 'The Masked Dancer' Unveils Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Ice Cube Is...

And while you’re reading over these possible answers, keep in mind this bit of info from Fox: Between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

Contestant: Hammerhead

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Carrot Top, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Joe Jonas, Zac Efron

Contestant: Tulip

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris

Contestant: Cricket

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carrey, Ian Ziering, Ashton Kutcher

Contestant: Exotic Bird

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Marianne Jones, Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Williams

Contestant: Sloth

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo

Also Read: 'Ice Cube' Used His Family's Historic Secret-Keeping Skills to Cover Up 'Masked Dancer' Participation

Contestant: Zebra

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Kevin Richardson

Contestant: Cotton Candy

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Jenna Dewan, P!nk, Julianne Hough

Contestant: Moth

Judges’ Leading Guesses: Megyn Kelly, Monica Lewinsky, Marla Maples

We still have several weeks to go before the curtain closes on “The Masked Dancer’s” first season, so more (and better) guesses are still to come.

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.