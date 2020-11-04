Fox Reveals First ‘Masked Dancer’ Costumes: Meet Cotton Candy, Sloth, Exotic Bird and More (Video)

Fox dropped a new promo Wednesday revealing the first batch of costumed contestants competing on “The Masked Dancer,” the spinoff series to “The Masked Singer,” which will be premiering this December.

In the clip, which you can view above, you’ll meet Cotton Candy, Sloth, Exotic Bird, Tulip, Cricket and Zebra. You’ll also get your first look at “Masked Dancer” host Craig Robinson presiding over the dancing competition, which is inspired by a “Masked Singer” parody segment from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale.

Jeong and Green are both already part of the “Masked” family, with Jeong serving as judge on “The Masked Singer” and Green a recently booted contestant from the singing show’s currently airing Season 4.

Per Fox, “‘The Masked Dancer’ will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.”

Combined, the contestants competing on “The Masked Dancer” have amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances, according to Fox.

The network plans to announce the show’s guest judges and its premiere date soon.

Meanwhile, a new episode of “The Masked Singer” airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox.