While “The Masked Singer” is away, “The Masked Dancer” will play in its time slot with the second episode of its first season this Wednesday. And with the new hour comes the arrival of Group B: Sloth, Ice Cube, Zebra, Cotton Candy and Moth. In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from tomorrow’s episode, panelist Brian Austin Green makes a guess about the identity of one of those five dancers based not on their dancing, but on a punctuation mark included in a clue package.

In the video, which you can watch above, Green tells fellow judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale that the use of the word “Bird” in Cotton Candy’s intro clip has him thinking she’s the singer P!nk — because “Bird” was spelled “B!rd.” Abdul actually thinks that’s not a bad guess. But of course, Cotton Candy, who is standing next to host Craig Robinson, isn’t about to reveal her true identity until she is eliminated and unmasked. Viewers will have to tune in Wednesday to find out if she is.

The 10 costumed contestants competing on Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” include Disco Ball (who was revealed to be Ice-T at the end of the premiere on Dec. 17), Zebra, Ice Cube, Tulip, Hammerhead, Moth, Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Cricket and Sloth.

'The Masked Dancer' Reveals First Masked Dancer: And the Disco Ball Is...

Per Fox, between all those masked celebrities, “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

And whoever is left standing is taking home “The Masked Dancer’s” grand prize, which is a big upgrade from “The Masked Singer’s” Golden Mask Trophy.

“The trophy is the Diamond Mask Trophy. It’s a giant, diamond-encrusted trophy. It’s so sparkly and beautiful,” Craig Plestis, executive producer of “The Masked Dancer” and “The Masked Singer,” told TheWrap last month. “It just might be the heaviest trophy we’ve ever made for the series. When we got it delivered we went, ‘Oh my gosh, can anyone lift it?’ But it’s going to look great on someone’s mantel.”

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.