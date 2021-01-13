“The Masked Dancer” panelist Paula Abdul thinks the Cotton Candy contestant is her pal Jenna Dewan and she cannot be convinced otherwise on Wednesday’s episode of the Fox dancing competition.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the hour, which you can view above, Abdul gives her prediction about Cotton Candy’s identity following her most recent performance in front of the judges.

“I think you’re a dancer. I saw you doing some waacking, some locking. It was impressive,” Abdul tells Cotton Candy, who is standing next to host Craig Robinson as she hears the panelists’ theories about her true self. “The last time I saw you, I said I think you’re Jenna Dewan. Jenna Dewan was part of a team, as in a team of dancers, for Janet Jackson.”

Fellow “Masked Dancer” panelists Ken Jeong and Brian Austin Green seem on board with Abul’s line of thinking, but Ashley Tisdale isn’t so sure.

“That did not sound like Jenna Dewan,” Tisdale says.

“Maybe she’s disguising her real voice?” Paula suggests, prompting a “What!” from Tisdale.

Well, pretty much anything is possible in Fox’s “Masked” universe, so we’ll find out eventually if Abdul is right or not.

On Wednesday’s “The Masked Dancer,” the remaining Group B contestants, which include Cotton Candy, Moth, Zebra and Sloth, return for their second performances of the season. One will be eliminated and unmasked by the end of the episode and the remaining three will move on to the Super Six, where they will compete against the Top 3 from Group A, which will be decided in next week’s Group A finals between Hammerhead, Tulip, Critic and Exotic Bird.

Per Fox, between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.