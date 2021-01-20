“The Masked Dancer” welcomes “9-1-1: Lone Star” lead Rob Lowe as a guest panelist for Wednesday’s episode and he arrives packing a fresh theory as to the identity of one of the remaining Group A contestants.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the hour — which will see the playoff round between Cricket, Exotic Bird, Tulip and Hammerhead — “Masked Dancer” judge Brian Austin Green gives up on his previous assumption that the Cricket contestant is his good friend and fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Ian Ziering in favor of Lowe’s guess that the competitor is an Olympic swimmer.

“There’s another way to go. Looking at the enthusiasm, the personality, it’s not Michael Phelps — but it is Ryan Lochte,” Lowe says.

“I agree with Rob. Last time I thought right away, that’s my man Ian Ziering, because of the Vegas clues and the ‘90210’ reference. But based on the clue package, there was the swimming and the pool, there was the stars. And you know what, Ryan Lochte was on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ So I’m just going to agree with Rob.”

And Lowe, of course, is in favor of Green coming over to his side.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Dancer,” we’ll find out which of the remaining Group A contestants will land one of the three slots available to them in the Super Six round, where they will go up against Group B’s Top 3: Cotton Candy, Zebra and Sloth.

Previously unmasked Season 1 contestants include Elisabeth Smart’s Moth, Bill Nye’s Ice Cube and Ice-T’s Disco Ball.

Per Fox, between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1, “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.