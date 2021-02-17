It all comes down to this. On Wednesday, “The Masked Dancer’s” first season will come to a close with a showdown between the Top 3 contestants: Sloth, Cotton Candy and Tulip. But before fans can find out who the winner — and the owner of the show’s inaugural diamond mask trophy — is, we’ll get a few more chances to guess each of their secret identities. And TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at one of the biggest clues you’ll get on tonight’s episode.

In the clip, which you can view via the video above, Sloth stands next to host Craig Robinson once more, telling judges Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, “It’s a dream come true to do what I love and just be all about that. I will 1,000,000% miss the Sloth.”

The group tells the fan-favorite character they will miss him to, then silence falls as they wait to hear the last “Word Up” clue they will get from Sloth. And in three, two, one… he says “magical.”

Were you listening closely? Because the way the masked celeb — whom Abdul thinks must be a “professionally trained” dancer said that word may be the key to unlocking who he is before he’s actually unmasked at the end of the two-hour episode.

Following the unmaskings of Oscar De La Hoya’s Zebra, Jordin Sparks’ Exotic Bird, Vinny Guadagnino’s Hammerhead, Brian McKnight’s Cricket, Elizabeth Smart’s Moth, Bill Nye’s Ice Cube and Ice-T’s Disco Ball, three masked dancers remain from the originally 10 that started off “The Masked Dancer” Season 1.

Per Fox, between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer’s” first season, “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

“The Masked Dancer” finale airs tonight, Wednesday, at 8/7c on Fox.