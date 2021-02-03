Fox will be doing a little cross-promotion on Wednesday’s “The Masked Dancer” when the competition welcomes “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik as a guest panelist who has an intriguing theory about the identity of the Sloth contestant.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, “Top 5, Dance The Night Away,” Bialik lays out her theory about why the furry competitor might be Jack Black, as “Masked Dancer” host Craig Robinson and panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale listen intently.

“After seeing this performance, the comedy chops seems to be really, really important,” the “Big Bang Theory” alum says. “Meaning this is someone who knows how to move their body and also bring a tremendous amount of specific comedy timing. I’m going to say something crazy… I’m going to say Jack Black.”

Wow, everyone else is blown away by that guess.

“I saw that panda,” Bialik added. “Who played everybody’s favorite panda, ‘Kung-Fu Panda’? Jack Black!”

Again, wow. The panelists — and TheWrap — think she might just be right.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Dancer,” the Top 5 dancers from Season 1 take the stage and one will be unmasked and kicked out of the game. The five who remain out of the 10 contestants who started the season are Zebra, Sloth, Tulip, Exotic Bird and Cotton Candy.

Per Fox, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

So far, the unmasked “Masked Dancer” contestants include Vinny Guadagnino’s Hammerhead, Brian McKnight’s Cricket, Elizabeth Smart’s Moth, Bill Nye’s Ice Cube and Ice-T’s Disco Ball.

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox. Bialik’s comedy “Call Me Kat” is on Thursdays at 9/8c.