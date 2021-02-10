‘The Masked Dancer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Zebra Is …

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Dancer.”)

Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” revealed its Top 3 contestants with Wednesday’s episode, eliminating and unmasking one more competitor ahead of next week’s Season 1 finale.

During the hour, Tulip, Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra all took the stage to perform individual dances to their chosen songs.

After each of those contestants got on their feet, it was time for panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and guest judge Will Arnett to vote for their favorite dancers and, in doing so, determine which performer would be kicked off ahead of the Season 1 finals.

'The Masked Dancer' Eliminates Another Celeb Contestant: And the Exotic Bird Is...

The contestant who came out on the bottom was Zebra, who did a dance to Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife.” He was unmasked and revealed to be boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Arnett and Green correctly guessed that Zebra was De La Hoya, but the other judges’ incorrect guesses included The Miz, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Following the unmaskings of De La Hoya’s Zebra, Jordin Sparks’ Exotic Bird, Vinny Guadagnino’s Hammerhead, Brian McKnight’s Cricket, Elizabeth Smart’s Moth, Bill Nye’s Ice Cube and Ice-T’s Disco Ball, three masked dancers remain. Whoever is left standing at the end of next week’s finale will take home “The Masked Dancer’s” grand prize: the Diamond Mask Trophy, which is an upgrade from “The Masked Singer’s” Golden Mask Trophy.

Per Fox, between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1, “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

Next week, Tulip, Cotton Candy and Sloth will return to battle it out in the Season 1 finale to see who is crowned the winner.

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.