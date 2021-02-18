Masked Dancer Season 1 finale winner

Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Finale Adds 400,000 Viewers From Last Week

by | February 18, 2021 @ 8:30 AM

But NBC wins another Wednesday with its “Chicago” shows

Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” concluded Season 1 in front of 3.1 million viewers, or about 400,000 more than last week’s penultimate episode got.

But that doesn’t mean Fox finished first in primetime ratings last night. That distinction went to NBC, which won another Wednesday with its “Chicago Shows.” Fox actually didn’t even finish second in total viewers — CBS did.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Will Kids Decide Who Wins the Streaming Wars?
Masked Dancer Season 1 winner cotton candy gabby douglas

‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Winner Revealed: Was It Cotton Candy, Sloth or Tulip?
Masked Dancer Cotton Candy

‘Masked Dancer': Cotton Candy on Her Big Fall and the Landing That Almost Gave Her Away
Dean Baquet New York Times

NY Times Top Editor Dean Baquet’s New LA Home Rekindles Hope He’ll Take Over LA Times
CNN Biden Town Hall

CNN’s Biden Town Hall Ratings Top Fox News, MSNBC Combined in Key Demo
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Season: 2

NBC Joins Fox and ABC in Ditching Nielsen’s Live + Same Day TV Ratings
Masked Dancer Sloth

‘Masked Dancer’ Finale Sneak Peek: Sloth Has a ‘Magical’ Clue for Judges (Exclusive Video)
young rock call me kat equalizer new winter shows

13 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Young Rock’ to ‘The Equalizer’ (Photos)
Young Rock: Season 1

Ratings: ‘Young Rock’ Enters the Ring to 5 Million-Plus Viewers
equalizer brooklyn 99 snl

Nielsen to Measure Onscreen Diversity on TV Shows

How Team Whistle Became a Video Juggernaut on Snapchat and TikTok