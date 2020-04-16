‘Masked Singer’ Sets Alums Kelly Osbourne, JoJo Siwa as Guests for First-Ever Aftershow (Exclusive)

Ken Jeong, Joel McHale and next Wednesday’s unmasked contestant will also appear on “After the Mask”

| April 16, 2020 @ 12:34 PM
masked singer after the mask kelly osbourne jojo siwa

Fox

“The Masked Singer” has set former contestants Kelly Osbourne and Jojo Siwa as part of the guest lineup for its first-ever aftershow, “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” which will premiere next Wednesday immediately after the Fox singing competition, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Hosted remotely “on a virtual stage” by “Masked Singer” emcee Nick Cannon, the first episode of “After the Mask” will feature Osbourne (who was the Ladybug in Season 2) and Siwa (who was unmasked as the T-Rex earlier in the currently airing third season), as well as “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong and regular guest panelist Joel McHale.

Additionally, the aftershow will include an appearance by that night’s eliminated celebrity, who will be giving a special performance post-unmasking. That contestant will either be Kitty, Frog, Banana or Rhino, as they are the ones competing on next week’s “Masked Singer,” which features Sharon Osbourne (yes, Kelly’s mom!) as a guest judge and more Smackdown rounds.

Also Read: 'Masked Singer' Sets Aftershow Hosted by Nick Cannon on 'Virtual Stage'

“After the Mask” will air new episodes following “The Masked Singer” on April 29, May 6 and May 13. Per Fox, the show “will feature major celebrity guests (remotely) discussing that night’s best moments, stunts, games and impromptu musical performances!”

“The Masked Singer” Season 3 is down to its final seven contestants — Kitty, Frog, Banana, Rhino, Night Angel, Turtle and Astronaut — who performed during a sing-along episode last night, which did not include an elimination.

Between the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3 of “The Masked Singer”, they have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer': Kangaroo Chose to Sing 'No Air' Because of an Incorrect Guess From Judges

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox. “The Masked Singer: After the Mask” will premiere immediately after next week’s episode at 9/8c and air new installments on April 29, May 6 and May 13.

