‘Masked Singer’ Sets Aftershow Hosted by Nick Cannon on ‘Virtual Stage’

Fox has set an aftershow for “The Masked Singer” Season 3 to be hosted by Nick Cannon “on a virtual stage,” the broadcast network announced Wednesday.

Beginning April 22, “The Masked Singer: After the Mask” will immediately follow the Fox singing competition at 9/8c. New episodes will then air at that same time after “The Masked Singer” on April 29, May 6 and May 13.

Per Fox, the show “will feature major celebrity guests (remotely) discussing that night’s best moments, stunts, games and impromptu musical performances!”

Also Read: 'Masked Singer': Guest Judge Yvette Nicole Brown Reveals Her 'Community'-Inspired Nickname for Ken Jeong (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” returns to its regular one-hour length tonight, following last week’s supersize 2-hour episode, which featured the top nine competitors from Groups A, B and C coming together for the first time to begin their weeks-long battle for Season 3’s golden mask trophy.

The format will be switched up a bit, with just four singers — Turtle, Kangaroo, Astronaut and Night Angel — from the remaining eight contestants competing on tonight’s episode. They will face off in pairs, with the one getting the lowest vote for each face-off competing in the smackdown round. The one who loses the smackdown will be eliminated/unmasked at the end of the episode.

You can see TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode here.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.