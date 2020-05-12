Wayne Brady, Adrienne Bailon and Gavin DeGraw Set as ‘Masked Singer’ Aftershow Guests (Exclusive)

By the end of Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer,” fans will know which three contestants will be moving on to compete in next week’s finale. Soon after that reveal, the singing competition’s aftershow, “After the Mask,” will feature guests Gavin DeGraw and “Masked Singer” alums Wayne Brady (a.k.a. Season 2’s winner The Fox) and Adrienne Bailon (Season 2 finalist The Flamingo) discussing the big unmasking, TheWrap has learned exclusively.
Joining that trio on this week’s “After the Mask” are host Nick Cannon and “Masked Singer” judge Robin Thicke and JJ, TJ and Derek Watt (the hosts of Fox’s upcoming competition series “Ultimate Tag”), along with whichever contestant gets eliminated from the show on Wednesday: Rhino, Frog, Turtle or Night Angel.
The previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include Kitty (Jackie Evancho), Astronaut (Hunter Hayes) Banana (Bret Michaels), Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).
According to Fox, the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3 have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”
Here is the description for Wednesday’s episode, “A Day in the Mask: The Semi Finals”:
It’s down to the final four competing for the golden mask trophy in the semi-finals!! Comedian Jay Pharoah joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as they dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One singer will be unmasked. Then, hosted by Nick Cannon on a virtual stage, catch THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK featuring major celebrity guests discussing that night’s best moments, stunts, games and impromptu musical performances.
