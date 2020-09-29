Go Pro Today

Watch ‘Masked Singer’ Panelists Lose It When They Meet Baby Alien: ‘What Is This?!’ (Exclusive Video)

Strength: Interstellar cuteness, Weakness: Cranky at nap time

| September 29, 2020 @ 4:57 PM

Get ready, ’cause here he comes.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” the panelists — and viewers at home — will be introduced to Baby Alien, the cutest little puppet to grace our screens since the introduction of Baby Yoda. And TheWrap has an exclusive sneak-peek at the moment when Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger meet the Fox singing competition’s first-ever puppet costume.

In the clip, which you can view via the video above, Baby Alien starts zooming onto “The Masked Singer” stage in his rocket ship, making a truly out-of-this-world entrance. Per the chyron, Baby Alien boasts these attributes: “Strength: Interstellar cuteness, Weakness: Cranky at nap time.”

Also Read: Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Premiere Sinks 44% From Last September's Start

The judges lose it when they first see him, with McCarthy shouting out “What is this?!,” Scherzinger looking on in awe, host Nick Cannon saying “This is amazing,” and Thicke going, “What??”

Along with Baby Alien, the Group B contestants competing on tomorrow’s episode include Serpent, Seahorse, Gremlin, Crocodile, and Whatcamacallit.

As promised in last week’s promo, this hour of “The Masked Singer” will include a moment that has never been seen on the show before. An individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap that twist occurs when one of the contestants takes off their masks before voting begins and eliminates themselves, so no other competitor gets booted off. Of course we have no idea which contestant that is yet, so you’ll have to tune in to find out.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 4: Here Are Fans' Best Guesses for Costumed Celebrities in Group A

Here’s the official description for Wednesday’s episode, courtesy of Fox:

Meet the all-new celebrity contestants in GROUP B! Play alongside host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as a brand-new masked bunch of celebrity singers wearing all-new custom made costumes perform as America tries to guess who they are. The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new “The Group B Premiere – Six More Masks.”

E! News first reported the details of the big twist on this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Related Content