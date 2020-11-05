Masked Singer

Michael Becker/FOX

Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Beats Ongoing Election Coverage on Broadcast Competition

by | November 5, 2020 @ 8:19 AM

NBC tops the channels focused on Trump vs. Biden

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” lost the Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget) on Wednesday, but it won primetime outright.

NBC, which aired three hours of continuing Election Night 2020 coverage, finished second in both the key adults 18-49 ratings demographic and among total viewers. ABC and CBS both covered the ongoing election drama in just the 10 o’clock hour, when ABC News outperformed CBS News.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How ‘Pick Up and Play’ Games Pay Off for Game Developer Zynga
election night 2020 ratings

Election Night 2020 Viewership Falls 20% From 2016 to 56.9 Million

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Trump Changed the Tech World Forever | PRO Video
sinclair broadcast group

Sinclair Broadcasting Takes $4.2 Billion Hit Over Regional Sports Networks
Netflix Reed Hastings

Why Netflix Hasn’t Peaked Yet – Despite Lackluster Subscriber Growth
Johnny Depp

Can Johnny Depp Bounce Back From ‘Modern-Day Scarlet Letter’ of UK Court’s ‘Wife Beater’ Ruling?
johnny depp

Is Johnny Depp Still a Bankable Movie Star?
trump biden election ratings preview

Why This Year’s Election Night Ratings Won’t Be a Repeat of 2016 Highs

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Premiere Doesn’t Do So Great in Ratings
Paramount Pictures studio gate Trial of the Chicago 7 The Lovebirds Coming 2 America Eddie Murphy Michael B. Jordan Ryan Reynolds

Inside Paramount’s 2020 Survival Strategy: Earn More Selling Off Films Than Releasing Them
Peter Krause 911 Fox

Big 4 Nets Have Aired 90 Fewer Hours of Original Entertainment Episodes So Far This Season