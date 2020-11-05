NBC tops the channels focused on Trump vs. Biden

NBC, which aired three hours of continuing Election Night 2020 coverage, finished second in both the key adults 18-49 ratings demographic and among total viewers. ABC and CBS both covered the ongoing election drama in just the 10 o’clock hour, when ABC News outperformed CBS News.

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” lost the Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget) on Wednesday, but it won primetime outright.

And in case you’re just waking up, no, we still do not have a president (yet).

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.6 and 6.3 million viewers. “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 had a 1.1 and 4.3 million viewers.

“Full House” star Saget sung “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones last night. Wasn’t good enough.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in viewers with 3.4 million. That was all “Decision 2020.”

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.7 and 3.7 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 8:30 had a 0.6 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9, “The Conners” received a 0.7 and 3.9 million viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 finished the comedy block off with a 0.4 and 2.3 million viewers. Election coverage at 10 drew a 0.5 and 2.5 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 2.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For CBS, “The Amazing Race” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers. Following a rerun, ongoing coverage of the presidential election got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 936,000.

The Spanish-Language networks aired their regular telenovelas last night, not election coverage.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 576,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 466,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/0 and 686,000 viewers.