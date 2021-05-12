“The Masked Singer” Season 5 quarter finals air Wednesday night, with performances by the five remaining contestants: Black Swan, Russian Dolls, Yeti, Piglet and Chameleon. And in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the hour, when one of them performs “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” the judges debate the possibility that the masked competitor is actually Snoop Dogg singing his own track.

“It sounds just like Snoop,” Nicole Scherzinger says just after Chameleon finishes his performance of the Snoop song, with guest panelist Rob Riggle agreeing, “Yes, a little bit.”

Scherzinger continues with her theory: “The Martha Stewart connection. Snoop has performed, obviously, at Madison Square Garden. He gives me a whole Snoop vibe.”

That’s when Robin Thicke comes in with his genius retort: “But hearing Snoop Dogg sing Snoop Dogg it would have sounded like Snoop Dogg.”

“Robin, you’re good,” host Nick Cannon says laughing.

“Season 5 and the wheels start turning,” Thicke jokes.

But Scherzinger isn’t ready to give up on her guess, saying that during this “game-changing” Season 5, Snoop might sing his own song and switch up his voice to confuse them.

“Reverse reverse psychology,” Cannon muses.

Watch the clip via the video above.

Here’s the official description for Wednesday’s “Masked Singer.”

As the competition nears the finish line, the final five singers perform in the quarter-finals to see who will advance to the semi-finals. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! One singer will be unmasked in the all-new “The Quarter Finals – Five Fan Favorites.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.