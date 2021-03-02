‘Masked Singer’ Adds Cluedle-Doo, a Costumed Celeb Who Will Interrupt the Show With Clues

“The Masked Singer” is taking its upcoming fifth season very seriously, adding multiple new elements to the show’s format ahead of its big return, like a prediction contest allowing fans to win cash prizes. And the latest game-changer is the introduction of the Fox singing competition’s first-ever “clue-meister,” a costumed celebrity who is not a contestant, but will make regular appearances on the show to hand out new clues about the masked singers’ identities.

The name of this newbie is Cluedle-Doo (pictured above). And to be be extra clear here, Cluedle is not a contestant, they are a “Masked Singer” Season 5 character who interrupts the show and gives out new clues.

But, like the actual competitors, whichever celebrity is underneath the rooster mask will be revealed during the season.

Fox revealed last week that it will start Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants, who will be broken into two groups of five competitors (Groups A and B). So far the ones we know include Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Russian Doll, Black Swan, Piglet and Porcupine.

To get your first glimpse at what the competition is like this season, you can watch the Russian Doll contestant’s performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” here.

In addition to those 10 contestants, Fox said that throughout the season the show will be introducing “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars.

As TheWrap previously reported, when “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 5, Niecy Nash will be serving as guest host for the first few episodes, filling in for longtime emcee Nick Cannon. Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated.

Along with Nash as guest host and Cannon as host, “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will feature returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

“The Masked Singer” Season 5 premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c on Fox.