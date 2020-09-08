‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals New Season 4 Costume – Meet Popcorn (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” Season 4 premiere is just a few weeks away and Fox is rolling out first looks of all of the new costumes, with the latest popping up exclusively at TheWrap.

In the video above, you’ll meet Popcorn, a buttery, airy, carnival-inspired costume covering a celebrity who will be participating in the fourth season of the whacky singing competition.

“Here’s a kernel of a clue,” the masked star says in the short clip. “Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?”

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Adds First-Ever Two-Celebrity Costume - See Snow Owls Here (Video)

So far, we know of 14 costumes that will be competing on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” though most of them have been revealed in name only. The lineup, as we currently know it, includes: Gremlin, Snow Owls (the first-ever two-celebrity costume), Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien and Sun.

Now, that doesn’t mean more masks won’t be added to that list — we just don’t know yet.

“The Masked Singer” Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c on Fox and a sneak peek at the new episodes will run Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 4: Here's Everything We Know - So Far

Readers can head over here to find out everything we currently know about Season 4, including how the format will be affected by COVID-19 with the addition of an at-home audience and viewer voting.

See TheWrap’s exclusive first-look photo of Popcorn below.