‘Masked Singer’ Season 4 Costumes: Here’s Your First Look at Squiggly Monster, Jellyfish and More (Photos)

Fox
The wait is almost over, "The Masked Singer" fans. The fourth season of Fox's wacky singing competition premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c and to get you even more hyped for the next round of the "whosungit?" guessing game, the broadcast network has been rolling out first-look photos and teasers featuring the new costumes. So far, 12 have been revealed -- but there are 16 contestants total competing. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see all the Season 4 costumes that Fox has released artwork for and check back to see new additions as more become available.
Fox
Costume: Mushroom Well this look is psychedelic.
Fox
Costume: Squiggly Monster We're not afraid of this goof.
Fox
Costume: Popcorn This lady is already trying to butter us up.
Fox
Costume: Whatchamacallit Somehow they managed to top Thingamajig.
Fox
Costume: Sun This costumes so bright we need shades.
Fox
Costume: Giraffe Possibly the tallest contestant we've ever seen, unless they're walking on stilts, that is.
Fox
Costume: Snow Owls The first-ever two-celebrity "Masked Singer" costume proves sometimes two heads are better than one.
Fox
Costume: Dragon Straight fire.
Fox
Costume: Lips That perpetual smile might make this mouth a mighty performer.
Fox
Costume: Jellyfish So good it stings.
Fox
Costume: Crocodile What a snappy dresser.
Fox
Costume: Gremlin Wickedly cute.