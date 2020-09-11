Go Pro Today

‘Masked Singer’ Season 4 Costumes: Here’s Your First Look at Squiggly Monster, Jellyfish and More (Photos)

Fox’s wacky singing competition returns Sept. 23

| September 11, 2020 @ 10:50 AM Last Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 1:45 PM
masked singer season 4 costumes
Fox
The wait is almost over, "The Masked Singer" fans. The fourth season of Fox's wacky singing competition premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c and to get you even more hyped for the next round of the "whosungit?" guessing game, the broadcast network has been rolling out first-look photos and teasers featuring the new costumes. So far, 12 have been revealed -- but there are 16  contestants total competing. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see all the Season 4 costumes that Fox has released artwork for and check back to see new additions as more become available. Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Here’s Everything We Know – So Far
Mushroom Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Mushroom     Well this look is psychedelic.
Squiggly Monster Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Squiggly Monster    We're not afraid of this goof.
Masked Singer Season 4 Popcorn
Fox
Costume: Popcorn     This lady is already trying to butter us up.
Whatchamacallit masked singer
Fox
Costume: Whatchamacallit       Somehow they managed to top Thingamajig.
Sun Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Sun       This costumes so bright we need shades.
Giraffe Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Giraffe      Possibly the tallest contestant we've ever seen, unless they're walking on stilts, that is.
The Masked Singer Snow Owls
Fox
Costume: Snow Owls      The first-ever two-celebrity "Masked Singer" costume proves sometimes two heads are better than one.
Dragon Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Dragon    Straight fire.
Lips Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Lips      That perpetual smile might make this mouth a mighty performer.
Jellyfish Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Jellyfish     So good it stings. 
Masked Singer Season 4
Fox
Costume: Crocodile     What a snappy dresser.
Gremlin Masked Singer
Fox
Costume: Gremlin      Wickedly cute.