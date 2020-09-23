‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Unmasks Its First Celebrity Masked Singer: And the Dragon Is… (Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Season 4 premiere of “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” is finally back! On Wednesday, the fourth season of Fox’s wacky singing competition premiered, revealing many changes implemented due to COVID. But one thing certainly remained the same: At the end of the episode, the first contestant of the season was eliminated and unmasked.

Tonight, Dragon, Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun and Snow Owls (the show’s first-ever two-headed costume) all competed as part of “Group A.”

After those five Season 4 contestants performed, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to choose the “weakest” competitor for elimination.

They picked Dragon, who sang LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and unmasked him to reveal rapper Busta Rhymes, real name Trevor George Smith Jr. Thicke and Scherzinger actually managed to guess Dragon was Rhymes, meaning they’re in the lead for winning the newly introduced “Golden Ear” trophy, a prize for the judge with the most correct first-impression guesses about contestants’ identities at the end of the season. But McCarthy and Jeong were stumped.

Next week, Group B will perform for the first time.

The full Season 4 lineup of masked contestants includes Dragon, Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun, Snow Owls, Serpent, Gremlin, Crocodile, Broccoli, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Baby Alien, Sun and Lips.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

Watch Rhymes’ performance in the video above and his unmasking via the clip below.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.