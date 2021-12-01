‘The Masked Singer': Skunk on the BIG Clue That ‘Certainly’ Gave Her Away

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” eliminated the Skunk contestant on Wednesday night’s Group A finals, naming Bull the winner for the team and the one who will go on to compete with the the leader of Group B’s pack in two weeks. But even though Skunk was cut, she left smelling like a rose when the judges found out her true identity was singer Faith Evans. And two of the judges actually guessed it was Evans before her mask came off, based on two small — but biggie — clues that came in tonight’s episode.

Robin Thicke used his powers of deduction to piece together the references to New York City in Skunk’s clue package and the “heartbreaking tale of not getting to say goodbye to somebody who passed in her life many years ago” and decide “that the person she didn’t get to say good bye to was the Notorious B.I.G.”

Sure enough, that was the correct guess. And Evans tells TheWrap she knew that any clues that referenced her late husband Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G., would be enough to reveal her true identity to “The Masked Singer” judges.

“I definitely felt that. I definitely felt that anything that was kind of leaning toward the B.I.G. element, the Biggie element, I thought it would certainly be a give-away,” Evans said. “But of course, they have throw those in as well, and then throw something in to throw them back off.”

Before Skunk was cut and unmasked on Wednesday’s episode, she performed first solo and then a second time as a duet with Michael Bolton. Evans told TheWrap she’s particularly excited for Bolton, who sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” with her, to find out she was the Skunk when she gets unmasked on TV, because they have performed together before.

“I sang with him before at a party in Malibu,” Evans said. “It was someone’s little house gathering and I ended up being there and he was singing and my friends were like, ‘Go up there and sing with him!’ So we sang together for about 15 minutes at that party.

She added: “I kept seeing him try and figure out, like, ‘I feel like I know the person.’ But he never would have remembered that. But he was like, ‘Who could this be?'”

Evans thinks that when Bolton does learn who he was singing with, even though it was 15 years ago, “it’s going to come back to him” and be a nice surprise.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.