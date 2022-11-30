‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Crowns a New Champion: And the Winner Is …

WARNING: Massive spoilers ahead for the Season 8 finale of “The Masked Singer”

Season 8 of “The Masked Singer” has come to a close, and it was a fierce competition between the final two acts. In the end, though, only one could take home the title. And that one was…

…the Harp! The golden string instrument took home the Golden Mask trophy, making the Lamb trio the runners-up for the season. Harp and Lambs quickly became frontrunners after their debuts on the show, and the latter marked a historical milestone for the show, as their advancement to the finale marked the first time a group act ever made it to the top two in the competition.

So, who was under the masks? Let’s start with the second place finishers. The judges’ guesses throughout the season included HAIM, All Saints and The Chicks, but in the end, it ended up being one of Robin Thicke’s guesses that was correct. The three Lambs were unmasked to be Wilson Phillips, the trio best known for their song “Hold On.”

Carnie and Wendy Wilson, along with Chynna Phillips are the daughters of Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, and John and Michelle Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas, respectively.

And then there was one. Of course, fans weren’t all that surprised to see who was under the Harp mask, as most clocked her identity from her very first performance. Indeed, it was “Glee” alum Amber Riley that was shining in the Harp’s golden dress.

Next up, Riley will return to Fox to compete on Season 3 of “Celebrity Name That Tune,” against her former co-star, Chris Colfer. That show premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9/8c.