Ratings: Fox Tops NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows With ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Game of Talents’ Debut

“Chicago Med,” “Fire” and “P.D.” sweep their time slots in total viewers

Find out here who was the first Season 5 celebrity unmasked.

Eriq La Salle dubbed Wednesday’s “Chicago P.D.” one of the “finest” hours of television he’s ever directed , but it wasn’t enough to top Fox in primetime’s key-demo ratings averages. Fox premiered Season 5 of the “Masked Singer” last night, which led in to the series debut of Wayne Brady’s “Game of Talents.”

NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup was able to sweep Wednesday in terms of total viewers. CBS ended up in a ratings tie with Univision last night, when ABC was all notched up with Telemundo.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Group A Contestants

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” Season 5 premiere at 8 p.m. posted a 1.2/8 and 5.4 million viewers. “Game of Talents” at 9 debuted to a 0.7/5 and 3.1 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/6 and first in viewers with 6.6 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 landed a 1.0/6 and 7.3 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” put up a 0.9/6 and 6.8 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10, a police-shooting episode that served as La Salle’s farewell as executive producer and director, drew a 0.8/6 and 5.8 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Reveals First Contestant: And the Snail Is...

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 received a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” had a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 2.7 million viewers.

“SEAL” and “S.W.A.T.” both settled for new ratings lows last night.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 959,000.

Also Read: Robin Thicke Really, Truly Thinks Joe Pesci Would Do 'The Masked Singer' (Exclusive Video)

For ABC, following repeats, “The Con” at 10 got a 0.2/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 537,000. “Riverdale” at 8 managed a 0.1/1 and 545,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” had a 0.1/1 and 530,000 viewers.