masked singer game of talents

Fox

Ratings: Fox Tops NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows With ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Game of Talents’ Debut

by | March 11, 2021 @ 8:45 AM

“Chicago Med,” “Fire” and “P.D.” sweep their time slots in total viewers

Eriq La Salle dubbed Wednesday’s “Chicago P.D.” one of the “finest” hours of television he’s ever directed, but it wasn’t enough to top Fox in primetime’s key-demo ratings averages. Fox premiered Season 5 of the “Masked Singer” last night, which led in to the series debut of Wayne Brady’s “Game of Talents.”

Find out here who was the first Season 5 celebrity unmasked.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

