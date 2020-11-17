‘Masked Singer': Nicole Scherzinger Uses a Marshmallow to Guess Whatchamacallit’s Identity (Exclusive Video)

Nicole Scherzinger is using a wild method to guess the identity of an even wilder contestant on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak-peek clip from tomorrow’s Group B finals, Scherzinger tells her fellow judges and guest panelist Cheryl Hines that she thinks the marshmallow clue they just received about Whatchamacallit is the key to discovering his true identity.

“We saw the whistle, made me think of the NBA. So I’m thinking basketball players, right?… We saw marshmallows, makes me think of a name that I know. Carmelo Anthony from the Portland Trail Blazers!”

When host Nick Cannon jokes that Whatchamacallit might be too short to match up with the 6-foot, 8-inch NBA player, Scherzinger points out that the contestant’s one eyeball is pretty high up on his head.

Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer” will see Group B contestants Seahorse, Crocodile, Whatchamacallit, and Serpent return to compete for two slots in the “Super Six” round against contestants from Groups A and C. Yes, just two, meaning that tomorrow’s show will feature a double elimination. And if Whatchamacallit happens to be one of the competitors who gets booted, we’ll find out if Nicole’s guess was correct.

The full Season 4 lineup of masked contestants includes the Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black), Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget), Lips (Wendy Williams), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Dragon (Busta Rhymes), Popcorn, Sun, Serpent, Crocodile, Broccoli, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom and Whatchamacallit.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.