“The Masked Singer” is getting into the Christmas spirit with its special holiday singalong episode Wednesday, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak-peek at an animated treat that will run during the hour.

In the clip, which you can watch above, the fourth season of the Fox singing competition gets the cartoon treatment with a riff on the classic “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” including 2D versions of all the Season 4 contestants.

Oh, and “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon is there as — you guessed it — jolly old St. Nick himself. Except Cannon’s version of the man with a belly like a bowl full of jelly has a way with really bad Christmas puns.

Also Read: 'The Masked Dancer' Will Let Judges Hear Contestants' Voices So It's Not All Totally Impossible

“Then Nick boarded his sleigh, yelling as it took flight, ‘Merry Christ-mask to all and to all a good night!,” Cannon’s Santa shouts, before “The Masked Singer” contestants start slinging their holiday dinner at each other. “Or fine, a food fight. Y’all are crazy.”

Here’s the description for tomorrow’s special holiday singalong episode of “The Masked Singer,” which airs ahead of next week’s Season 4 finale:

“Join America’s favorite guessing game to get into the holiday spirit! The final three singers perform never-before-heard holiday songs with all-new animated clues, and the already unmasked celebrities join together to perform their favorite holiday jingles. Tori Kelly (formerly the Seahorse) performs a song form her new Holiday album. Play alongside host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as the masked bunch of celebrity singers perform and America tries to guess who they are! The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Sing along to your favorite holidays songs with the masked cast in ‘The Holiday Sing-Along’ episode.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.