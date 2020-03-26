Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Dips a Bit, ‘Stumptown’ Finale Stays Steady

“The Masked Singer” dipped a bit in Nielsen’s TV ratings from last week, but Fox still won Wednesday prime time. The gap between No. 1 and No. 2 was pretty wide, which not only applies to the key demo, but can also be said about the overall-eyeball race.

NBC averaged the most total viewers from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. last night, when ABC’s “Stumptown” finished its first season to the same Nielsen numbers it drew seven days ago.

Find out who got kicked off “The Masked Singer” last night by clicking here. Ratings details for all of broadcast TV are below.

Also Read: Ratings: 'This Is Us' Season 4 Finale Dips, 'Council of Dads' Debut Doesn't Bring Home the Bacon

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.6 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. put up a 2.1/10 and 7.8 million viewers. “Lego Masters” at 9 landed a 1.2/5 and 3.7 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.3/6 and first in viewers with 8.8 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 earned a 1.4/6 and 9.5 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” had a 1.3/6 and 9.1 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 got a 1.2/6 and 7.8 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.0/4 and in viewers with 5.7 million. “Survivor” at 8 drew a 1.6/7 and 8.1 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” had a 0.7/3 and 5.2 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million viewers.

Also Read: NBC's Ratings Troubles Without Olympics: Will Lose Full-Season Race for 1st Time in 7 Years

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3.2 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.9/4 and 4.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “Schooled” got a 0.6/3 and 3.3 million viewers. Following a rerun, “American Housewife” at 9:30 received a 0.6/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “Stumptown” Season 1 finished in the 10 o’clock hour with a 0.5/2 and 2.7 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 828,000, airing reruns.