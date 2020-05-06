‘The Masked Singer’ Eliminates Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Kitty Is… (Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” revealed which of Season 3’s five remaining contestants have made it to the Final Four on Wednesday’s episode, which ended with the elimination and unmasking of a purr-fect celebrity.

During the hour, titled “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals,” Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Turtle and Night Angel all performed. Following the five contestants’ latest attempts to stump the judges, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, along with guest panelist Jeff Dye and the studio audience, to choose one competitor for elimination.

They picked Kitty, who had performed Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.” She was unmasked and revealed to be singer Jackie Evancho. Before her identity was given away, the judges guessed that Kitty might be Vanessa Hudgens, Mary Kate or Ashley Olsen, Ashley Tisdale, Anna Kendrick and Lea Michele.

Also Read: Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Evancho will be interviewed on tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” the Fox singing competition’s new aftershow, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Along with Kitty, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include Astronaut (Hunter Hayes) Banana (Bret Michaels), Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

According to Fox, the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3 have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

You can watch Kitty’s unmasking via the video below and her performance above.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Evancho about her time on “The Masked Singer” here.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox.