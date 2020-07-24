Mexican Version of ‘The Masked Singer’ to Premiere in August on Univision

A Mexican version of “The Masked Singer” is coming to Univision this August, the Spanish-language broadcast network announced Friday.

Hosted by Omar Chaparro, “¿Quién es la Máscara?” (The Masked Singer) will “capture the audience’s hearts as it introduces 16 celebrities who will have to sing in creative costumes,” according to Univision. “Led by assorted clues, the ‘investigators’ will seek to guess what celebrity is hiding behind each mask. Among the famous participants there will be singers, actors, TV hosts and others playing the roles of characters, such as: Bumblebee, Eagle, Chameleon, Catrina or Fancy Skeleton, Zebra, Deer, Rabbit, Rooster, Cat, Owl, Martian, Minotaur, Monster, Panda, Fish and Fox.”

The panel of investigators for “¿Quién es la Máscara?” includes Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe, with Kiara Liz set to “present exclusive content” on the show.

According to Univision, “In every episode, there will be duels between two or more contestants. The audience will choose the best performance each week and one celebrity will be at risk of elimination. Ultimately, the panel of ‘investigators’ will decide who will leave the show and take off the mask.”

“¿Quién es la Máscara?” first aired last year in Mexico and will premiere Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c on Univision.

The series is based on the original South Korean format “The King of Mask Singer,” created by Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC), which is also the inspiration for the U.S. version that airs on Fox. “¿Quién es la Máscara?” is produced by Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog.