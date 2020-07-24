Mexican Version of ‘The Masked Singer’ to Premiere in August on Univision
“¿Quién es la Máscara?” is hosted by Omar Chaparro, with Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe acting as “investigators”
Jennifer Maas | July 24, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
Last Updated: July 24, 2020 @ 8:12 AM
Courtesy of Univision
A Mexican version of “The Masked Singer” is coming to Univision this August, the Spanish-language broadcast network announced Friday.
Hosted by Omar Chaparro, “¿Quién es la Máscara?” (The Masked Singer) will “capture the audience’s hearts as it introduces 16 celebrities who will have to sing in creative costumes,” according to Univision. “Led by assorted clues, the ‘investigators’ will seek to guess what celebrity is hiding behind each mask. Among the famous participants there will be singers, actors, TV hosts and others playing the roles of characters, such as: Bumblebee, Eagle, Chameleon, Catrina or Fancy Skeleton, Zebra, Deer, Rabbit, Rooster, Cat, Owl, Martian, Minotaur, Monster, Panda, Fish and Fox.”
The panel of investigators for “¿Quién es la Máscara?” includes Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe, with Kiara Liz set to “present exclusive content” on the show.
According to Univision, “In every episode, there will be duels between two or more contestants. The audience will choose the best performance each week and one celebrity will be at risk of elimination. Ultimately, the panel of ‘investigators’ will decide who will leave the show and take off the mask.”
“¿Quién es la Máscara?” first aired last year in Mexico and will premiere Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c on Univision.
The series is based on the original South Korean format “The King of Mask Singer,” created by Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC), which is also the inspiration for the U.S. version that airs on Fox. “¿Quién es la Máscara?” is produced by Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog.
25 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity.
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
"The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after the 2020 Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition.
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
When McCartney came out of his shell, we lost our minds.
Fox
Contestant: Kandi Burruss Costume: Night Angel Season: 3
This "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and former Xscape member won Season 3 with her angelic voice and devilishly good dance moves, all while keeping her true identity under wraps.
Fox
1 of 26
Three are from Wednesday’s Season 3 finale alone
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.