‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 4, Fox Targets Fall Premiere

Fox is targeting a fall premiere for Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. Though the show had yet to be formally renewed for a fourth season, its strong Nielsen returns all but guarantees it will live to sing another day.
Despite shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Murdoch says he’s hopeful that production on Season 4 will begin in early August.
While we don’t yet know what the 2020-2021 slate will look like for certain, Fox is not hurting for more “Masked Singer” at the moment. The show is currently in its third season and has a handful of episodes left to air, including its quarterfinals tonight.
Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” is averaging a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.
Between the 18 masked celebrities competing on Season 3, they have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.
The first three seasons of “The Masked Singer,” which premiered in January 2019, have been hosted by Nick Cannon and judged by Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.
Last month, Fox debuted “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” the competition’s new aftershow.
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.
