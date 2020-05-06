‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 4, Fox Targets Fall Premiere

Lachlan Murdoch says network plans to begin production in early August

and | May 6, 2020 @ 2:13 PM Last Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 2:52 PM
Kangaroo Masked Singer Jordyn Woods

Fox

Fox is targeting a fall premiere for Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. Though the show had yet to be formally renewed for a fourth season, its strong Nielsen returns all but guarantees it will live to sing another day.

Despite shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Murdoch says he’s hopeful that production on Season 4 will begin in early August.

While we don’t yet know what the 2020-2021 slate will look like for certain, Fox is not hurting for more “Masked Singer” at the moment. The show is currently in its third season and has a handful of episodes left to air, including its quarterfinals tonight.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer': Astronaut Reveals 'Little Hints' He Gave Fans Through the Colors of His Costume

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” is averaging a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

Between the 18 masked celebrities competing on Season 3, they have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

The first three seasons of “The Masked Singer,” which premiered in January 2019, have been hosted by Nick Cannon and judged by Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Masked Singer: And the Astronaut Is... (Video)

Last month, Fox debuted “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” the competition’s new aftershow.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Misery Index TBS
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • The Big Flower Fight Trailer Netflix
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Labor of Love cast Fox
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • Naked and Afraid Discovery
  • NBC
  • World of Dance - Season 4 NBC
  • Craftopia HBO Max HBO Max
  • Legendary HBO Max HBO Max
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max HBO Max
  • Not Too Late Show With Elmo HBO Max HBO Max
  • Love Life Anna Kendrick HBO Max
  • GAME ON! CBS
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance the Other Way TLC
  • NOS4A2 AMC/BBC America
  • Fuller House Netflix
  • “’The Bachelor_ The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ ABC
  • Dirty John USA Network
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • Spectrum
  • ADAM SCOTT Dont ABC
  • Pokemon Journeys The Series Netflix
  • Love Victor Hulu
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 50

Here’s when 49 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE