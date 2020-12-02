(Warning: This post contains spoilers for tonight’s “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” eliminated a trio of competitors at the end of Wednesday’s two-hour “Super Six” showdown, which saw the remaining contestants from Season 4’s Groups A, B and C come together for the first time.

During tonight’s installment of “The Masked Singer,” Group A’s Popcorn and Sun, Group B’s Seahorse and Crocodile and Group C’s Jellyfish and Mushroom all performed to see which three masked celebs would make it into the finale in two weeks.

After those hidden contestants gave it their all, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, as well as guest judge Craig Robinson and “The Masked Singer” super fans voting from home, to pick their favorites to stay in the game. They chose Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom, which meant Popcorn, Seahorse and Jellyfish were deemed the night’s weakest performers and unmasked.

Seahorse was revealed to be singer Tori Kelly, Jellyfish was unmasked to be Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, and Popcorn turned out to be songstress Taylor Dayne.

Along with Seahorse, Jellyfish and Popcorn, the full Season 4 lineup of “The Masked Singer” contestants includes Broccoli (Paul Anka), Serpent (Dr. Elvis Francois), Whatchamacallit (Lonzo Ball), Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black) Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget), Lips (Wendy Williams), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Dragon (Busta Rhymes), Sun, Crocodile, and Mushroom.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

In two weeks, “The Masked Singer” will air its Season 4 finale, revealing whether Sun, Crocodile or Mushroom are declared the winner and given the Golden Mask trophy. But before that, the show will take a break from eliminations for a week and turn into a holiday singalong special next Wednesday.

Watch Popcorn’s unmasking via the video above and the reveals for Jellyfish and Seahorse below.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.